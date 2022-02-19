Diamond Harbour Medical College gets ICMR nod for research in virology

Kolkata: Diamond Harbour Medical College has obtained clearance from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to carry out research in the field of virology. It is the sixth government-run medical college in the state that will be able to conduct research works and can also treat patients in this specific field.



Following the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state health department has laid stress on the development of infrastructure in virology so that unknown viruses can be detected and a treatment can be provided. Without a dedicated department of virology, it would not be possible for the hospital to deal with patients suffering from the specific ailment.

Once the dedicated virology department comes up at the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital, it would cater to a large number of people in South 24-Parganas. Till now, people from the districts had to come to the city to avail specialised treatment. According to sources, the ICMR initially refused to give clearance as the hospital is situated in a remote area.

After considering the population and other factors, the hospital has finally been given a go-ahead.

SSKM Hospital has a dedicated unit for virology apart from School of Tropical Medicine, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Burdwan Medical College and Hospital had recently set up a virology unit after getting clearance from the ICMR.

The Chief Minister had announced a unique project under which a Centre of Excellence for Infectious Disease Management is coming up at Beliaghata ID Hospital. It will conduct research, collect disease-related information, coordinate with other health centres and hospitals and provide advice by experienced doctors.

This centre of excellence will disseminate crucial information relating to various infectious diseases on the basis of its research and will help doctors understand the nature of ailments and the modality of the treatment.

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER) SSKM Hospital is all set to provide infectious disease treatment with initial facilities of 60 beds.

The new ward will be set up which will cater to patients suffering from various types of infectious diseases.

A DM course on infectious diseases will also be started at the new unit.