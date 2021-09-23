Deluge: State may deploy NDRF in bypoll-bound areas to combat crisis

Kolkata: With a forecast of heavy rainfall next week when the bypolls are scheduled to be held in three Assembly constituencies including Bhowanipore, the Bengal government is taking all necessary measures to combat the aftermath of the heavy showers.



If needed, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would also be deployed in these areas to fight the crisis.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a high-level meeting with concerned officers and district magistrates of 15 South Bengal districts on Wednesday as there is forecast of "heavy rainfall" in seven South Bengal districts including South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia and West Burdwan in the next 24 hours. There is also a forecast of a depression to hit the state on Saturday that would lead to rainfall in the next week as well.

This comes when areas under the jurisdiction of 115 blocks and 42 municipalities of South Bengal districts were badly affected due to heavy inundation as a result of incessant rainfall for almost past one week. Around 15 lakh people were affected due to the inundation.

The state government is running 650 camps where around 90,000 people have been given shelter.

The natural disaster has claimed 17 lives so far since September 14. Water entered many villages at Bhagabanpur in East Midnapore with damage to embankments. Embankments along river Keleghai have been damaged. Irrigation department has been directed to take up the immediate restoration work.

Sources said that the directions have been given to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience at any of the areas where the elections are to be held and close monitoring would be done in Kolkata and Murshidabad. South 24-Parganas would also be kept under close monitoring.

Alert has been issued for coastal areas with the forecast of depression on Saturday. Fishermen have been directed not to venture out to sea from Saturday. Information on possible cyclones has also been gathered and it revealed that there is no forecast of a cyclone.

Adequate quantities of relief materials have already been pressed at vulnerable areas.