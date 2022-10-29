'Delayed replies from service providers posing trouble for cops to crack cybercrime cases'

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police was facing challenges while probing cybercrime cases as the cops were getting delayed response from the social media authorities, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) of Kolkata Police, Hari Kishore Kusumakar, on Friday during a programme on cyber security.



Though the social media companies have their offices in India, none of the employees here are authorised to provide information, he added. When police seeks necessary information, they reportedly forward the request to their headquarters and provide the details only after getting the permission.

"Unless we get support from the Information Technology (IT) service providers, the law enforcement will be difficult. We are trying to find ways. We are issuing notices as and when required. I hope these IT people are more responsive to the needs of law enforcing agencies of the country," said Kusumakar.

He further informed that the Information Technology and Electronics department of the state government in collaboration with the Kolkata Police was planning to launch mobile vans for spreading cyber security awareness. Kusumakar also mentioned that at present patterns of crimes have changed. In majority of the incidents, cyber technology is used to solve the cases. Also it has been observed that several criminals have shifted to cybercrimes as well. Sources informed that till date the Information Technology and Electronics department had trained more than 2,500 police personnel with cybercrime patterns and how to deal with it. Apart from police, several teachers, advocates students and people from other professions were also trained.