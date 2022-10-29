'Dedicated freight corridor to be discussed in meet with Home min'

Kolkata: State Industry, Commerce and Enterprises and Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction minister Shashi Panja on Friday said the discussion on dedicated freight corridor will be broached upon during the Eastern Zonal Council Meeting with Union Home minister Amit Shah.



The meeting will be take place on November 5 at Nabanna, in presence of Chief Ministers from states, including Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Panja, at the 191st Annual General Meeting of Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, also maintained that during the meeting, topics of railway and transport will also be discussed.

"56 per cent of the PM Gati Shakti has been completed and it's now at the Bengal border. It will have to be connected from the Bengal-Bihar border to interiors of Bengal. This will be discussed in the meeting as well," Panja said.

She also pointed out that the Jangal Sundari Karmanagari project by the state government will help people get into the districts that were earlier not approachable. This will benefit the industries, according to Panja. The state government had formally launched the project in February 2021 on 2483 acres of land belonging to the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

The project has been conceptualised as part of the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor, which is aimed at development of integrated manufacturing clusters at certain identified key nodes along the alignment of the Eastern Dedicated Rail Freight Corridor along Dankuni.

Along with Panja, president Elect of Calcutta Chamber of Commerce Kishan Kumar Kejriwal, senior V-P of Calcutta Chamber of Commerce Hari Shankar Halwasiya and Past president and chairman of MSME, FICCI Eastern Region R K Chhajer were also present.

She also added that big, middle or small names in the industries are all important for the state government.

"Two points are extremely important for the investors — political stability and the captains of the industry," Panja said while adding that the state has the stability and captains, referring to the Chamber members.