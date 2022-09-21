Darjeeling tea bonus issue: State steps in, calls for talks on Sept 21

Darjeeling: With two rounds of talks having failed to resolve the annual bonus issue of the Darjeeling tea industry, the State Government has decided to intervene.



A tripartite talk has been called by the Additional Labour Commissioner in Siliguri on September 21 to be attended by the Management and the operating trade unions.

In another development, tripartite talks in the chamber of Additional Labour Commissioner, Siliguri between Management and union representatives resolved that the closed Totapara Tea Estate, Jalpaiguri, will reopen from 21st September.

The garden had been closed since 6th September with Management declaring cease work. Management has agreed to pay 12 per cent bonus on September 27 and due wages on or within September 30.

"We will convene a meeting at 1 pm on September 21" stated Mohammad Rizwan, Additional Labour Commissioner, Government of West Bengal. Incidentally, two rounds of talks failed with the union representatives demanding a 20 per cent bonus and the Management going upto 13.33 per cent. Seven Hill tea trade unions under the Joint Forum have decided to stay away from talks. "Bonus talks have to take place in Darjeeling. We had made it clear to the Management that we will not settle for anything less than 20 per cent. We will not attend talks in Siliguri. Whichever unions attend talks in Siliguri will have to ensure that our workers get a bonus at the rate of 20 per cent," stated Suraj Subba, President of the tea union affiliated to Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

The Hill Terai Plantation Workers Union, affiliated to Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha will be attending the talks."Workers are workers whether in Dooars or Darjeeling. We have categorically stated that when Dooars has been settled at 20 per cent, 20 per cent bonus has to be given for Darjeeling in a single mode of payment," stated LB Rai, Chairman, TMC, Darjeeling and Kalimpong District (Hills).