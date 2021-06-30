Daily cases dip to 1,595; about 35 deaths logged in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has dropped to 1,595 on Tuesday from what remained at 1,761 on Monday.



The total number of infected cases has so far gone up to 14,98,305 Covid cases till Tuesday. About 2,024 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,59,510 so far till Tuesday. Number of fatalities stood at 35 on Tuesday with the total tally of fatalities in the state reaching 17,679. The number of active cases remained at 21,116 on Tuesday. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.41 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 3.00 on Tuesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 7.62. Bengal has so far conducted 1,41,64,217 Covid sample tests so far with around 53,166 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata registered seven Covid deaths on Monday while North 24-Parganas has seen 11 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 2 deaths, Howrah 1 death, Hooghly 5, West Midnapore 1, Birbhum 1, Nadia 2, Murshidabad 2 and Jalpaiguri 3. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 131 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 176. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,908 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,469 people so far.

The state has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Tuesday. The total number of ICU/HDU beds stands at 2,861. Around 200 safe homes are still functional in the state and the total number of beds in Safe Homes is 11,507. Around 123 testing labs have been operational in the state.

According to the Health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Tuesday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 67 in the state. One new suspected case has however been reported on Tuesday. No death was reported among suspected cases. One new death has however been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 17 on Tuesday and 38 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 165 in the state so far.