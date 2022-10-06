Curtains down on Durga puja in Bengal with idol immersion; CM extends greetings

Kolkata: The five-day-long Durga Puja festival in West Bengal came to a close on Wednesday with the immersion of idols on 'Vijayadashami' at various river ghats across the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted one and all on the occasion.

"Bijoya Dashami greetings to all! As we bid adieu to Maa Durga on this emotional day, let us remember the significance of the victory of good over evil. May this day inspire us to fight for the right cause. I pray that Maa Durga continues to bless us with strength and courage," she tweeted.

According to a senior officer of the Kolkata Police, adequate security arrangements have been made on the thoroughfares and at the river ghats for peaceful observance of the idol-immersion ceremony.

By 5 pm, over 420 community clubs and household Pujas in the city had immersed idols of deities at the city's river ghats and other water bodies, the officer said.

At Babughat, which witnesses numerous idol immersions every year, devotees were seen queuing up since morning, with chants of 'Asche bochor abar hobe' (till next year) adding to the fervour.

Idol immersions will continue till late in the night, the officer stated.

Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed, along with officials of River Traffic Force, at Babughat and surrounding areas, he added.

The immersion of big-ticket Durga Puja idols of the city and adjoining districts would, however, take place on Saturday, following their participation in the state government-organised annual carnival at Red Road.

The police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have readied 16 ghats along the Hooghly river, and several other water bodies for the immersion ceremony, which is expected to continue till October 8.

During the day, women participated in the traditional 'Sindur Khela' (smearing vermilion on each other's faces) and offered sweets and prayers to the goddess before bidding her farewell for the year.

Organisers of most household and community pujas were seen leading colourful processions to the ghats amid the beating of drums.

Shortly after the immersion, people exchanged sweets and greetings.