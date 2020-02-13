CU refuses to allow Aishe Ghosh's prog on campus
Kolkata: The Calcutta University on Thursday refused to allow a programme which was to be addressed by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on its campus, sources said.
The authorities have not cited any reason for the refusal to allow the programme of a Left-leaning organisation, 'Calcutta University Save Autonomy Save University Forum', they said.
Ghosh was a speaker in the seminar that was scheduled to be held in the College Street campus of the Calcutta University.
The JNUSU leader had suffered head injuries during the violence at the JNU on the night of January 5 as a group of masked people armed with sticks attacked students and teachers, besides damaging property on the campus.
(Image from ndtv.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Doesn't look, feel, smell right when etailer makes Rs 6K cr...13 Feb 2020 12:55 PM GMT
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala patient discharged, two others...13 Feb 2020 12:17 PM GMT
Melania Trump says the first couple excited about their...13 Feb 2020 12:11 PM GMT
Sunny Leone bags a comedy web series13 Feb 2020 12:09 PM GMT
Every Indian must know Hindi, there's no bigger language:...13 Feb 2020 12:07 PM GMT