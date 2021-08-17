CU adjudged best univ in India, CM congratulates

KOLKATA: Calcutta University has been adjudged the best among all universities across India in the Shanghai Rankings-- Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), 2021. Among all the universities and institutes in the country, the University of Calcutta is second only to the prestigious Indian Institute of Science.



"Extremely pleased to share that 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities has informed the Government of West Bengal that Calcutta University is one of the top ranking universities in India! Congratulations to all teachers, administration staff and our dear students," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted. .

A senior CU official said that this success and international recognition should be seen as a result of the sustained efforts of the brilliant members of faculty, the dedicated research scholars, the sincere non- teaching colleagues as well as the bright students.