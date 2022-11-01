'Create more posts of veterinary doctors in Forest deparment'

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Veterinary Alumni Association (WBVAA) has written to the Additional Chief Secretary of state Forest department urging him for creation of more posts for veterinary doctors in the department.



According to the letter undersigned by the general secretary of WBVAA, Shuvendu Halder, there are only three posts for veterinarians, one each for Buxa Tiger Reserve, Sunderban Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park. So, for any veterinary assistance like health inspection, treatment or surgery, post mortem, rescue or rehabilitation, the Forest department has to rely upon the available nearby veterinary set up of Animal Resources Development department. There were many instances when veterinarians had to travel 50 km to attend such wildlife cases leaving their normal duties related with treatment of domestic and pet animals. This affects the discharge of routine duties of the vets.

"So creation and sanction of posts for veterinarians in and around forests, national parks and zonal forest offices after identification of the set up, strengthening of the existing infrastructure and training of human resources and eventually, posting of dedicated wildlife vet is of utmost importance," the letter reads.

The letter reiterates that in October 2019 , the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had advised for appointment of full-time veterinarian doctors in tiger reserves and organise regular training for veterinarians of the animal husbandry departments, posted in the vicinity of tiger reserves to equip them to deal with wild animals.

There are six national parks namely Singalila, Neora Valley, Buxa , Gorumara, Jaldapara and Sundebans and 15 wildlife sanctuaries namely Jorepokhri, Senchal, Chapraman, Mahananda, Raiganj, Bethuadahari, Ballavpur, Ramnabagan, Bibhutibhusan, Chintamoni Kar, Sajnekhali, Haliday Island, Lothian Island, Buxa, Chapramari and Pakhibitan (Jalpaiguri).

The WBVAA has proposed two vets covering Singalila, Jorepokhri and Senchal, two for Neora Valley, two fpr Buxa National Park and Buxa Wildlife Sanctuary, two for Gorumara, Chapramari and Pakhibitan, three for Sunderban National Park, Sajnekhali, Haliday Island and Lothian, two for Jaldapara , one for Mahananda, one for Ajodhya Hills and adjoint and one for each zonal headquarter in different forest zones.

Gurucharan Datta of WBVAA said that the Association is hopeful of getting a positive response in this regard.