Cracks on houses: Post CM's nudge, camp held to help affected families

KOLKATA: Day after it was announced that the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) would provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh within 30 days to each of the affected families of Madan Dutta Lane in Bowbazar—where cracks appeared on several houses recently due to the construction work of the East-West Corridor—a joint assistance camp was organised, on Sunday, by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), KMRCL and Kolkata Police at the Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration, following the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to address the grievances of the residents.



Local councillor, Biswarup Dey, said two forms would be given out from the councillor's office at Durga Pituri Lane from Monday onwards. One form will be meant for the affected people, who live there as residents, while the other will be for the shop owners. After seven days, the forms will be handed over to the KMRCL, who will give out compensation accordingly.

Earlier, Mayor Firhad Hakim—who had visited the site—had said the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC), which is executing the expansion project, would have to inform Kolkata police and KMC before taking up any underground work in Bowbazar.

He had also mentioned the civic body would arrange for the shifting of residents from the houses in the influence zone along with the KMRC after getting the information.

The Mayor had emphasised that such intimation had to be sent before starting the work, at least 10, 15 or 20 days ahead. Residents couldn't be suddenly asked to leave their houses and be lodged in hotels, he had said. He had also announced the compensation package.

Meanwhile, the camp was packed with families, who had spent the night at three hotels allotted for their temporary accommodation in Central Kolkata.

The affected people complained to the councillor about the quality of food provided to them at different hotels. They also presented their identity proofs like Aadhaar and Voter ID cards. There were many, who did not have the documents with them, hence they took permission and entered their homes to retrieve the documents and essential items under the supervision of officials. The affected area was otherwise barricaded by the police and no one was allowed to enter.

Several people, who said they were affected by the earlier incidents of subsidence at the site, came to the camp and demanded that their grievances be heard and addressed. The protesters alleged that they did not get the full compensation for relocation after the previous house cave-ins. The shop owners, who were affected due to the metro work in 2019, had also come to the camp to convey their grievances. They complained that they were yet to receive the Rs 5 lakh compensation as promised.

The daily lives of about 180 people of 28 families at Madan Dutta Lane of BB Ganguly Road had suddenly come to a standstill after cracks appeared in their houses due to the Metro construction work.

The members of most of these families earn their daily livelihood by making and selling sacks, and running eateries, amongst other jobs. However, since Friday morning, none of them had been able to return to work.