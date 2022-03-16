CPI councillor in Kharagpur joins Trinamool Congress

kolkata: Expressing the desire to contribute towards the all-round development being undertaken by the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, CPI councillor of Kharagpur Municipality Nargis Parveen joined Trinamool Congress (TMC).



Kunal Ghosh, TMC's state general secretary welcomed her to the party. Parveen had defeated TMC councillor in the recently-concluded municipal election by over 5,000 votes in ward number 4 of Kharagpur Municipality.

Ghosh said she had expressed her desire to join Trinamool Congress as she wanted to work for the people. TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee were informed about her desire. She was inducted in the party after getting their approval.

Local people had requested her to join TMC to carry on with the development of the area.

After joining Trinamool, Parveen said she had joined the party as she wanted to serve the people in a better way. "I am happy that Trinamool leadership have kept faith on me. I will work to carry out development in my area."