Covid treatment: State set to upgrade about 450 beds to HDU

Kolkata: With an aim to further strengthen the critical management of Covid patients, the state Health department has decided to upgrade nearly 450 beds in different hospitals across Bengal to the HDU beds.



A 130-bed K S Roy TB Hospital in Jadavpur would now be utilised for the Covid treatment, the health department has announced in its recent order.

The decision was taken after the Chief Medical officer of health in South 24-Parganas submitted a proposal

to the health department in

this regard. The Health department has also added Covid beds in different hospitals

as a part of its overall drive to put in place a backup arrangement for the forthcoming festivals like Diwali, Jagadhhatri puja.

According to the Health department, there is an adequate number of Covid beds in government establishments. There are a total of 13,508 Covid beds in government-run or designated Covid hospitals out of which around 8,778 beds are still vacant.

The total number of ICU/HDU beds in the state is 1,809 while the total number of ventilators in Covid hospitals stands at 1,090. There are a total 101 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state.

According to the government order, around 40 beds at the Onda Superspecialty Hospital in Bankura will be converted to HDU beds. From now hence, the hospital will have 250 beds out of which there will be 10 CCU beds and 40 HDU beds.

Around 52 beds at the MR Bangur Hospital would be converted to HDU. It will now have 149 HDU beds and 94 CCU beds out of the total 670 beds.

The latest order also says that around 50 beds of the CNCI, Rajarhat out of total 425 will function as HDU beds. There are 50 CCU beds at the CNCI currently.

As many as 25 beds of the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital will be converted to the HDU beds out of total 500 beds. In case of NRS Medical College and Hospital 23 out of 110 beds would be upgraded to the HDU beds. Other hospitals like Naihati SGH Hospital, Ashokenagar SGH Hospital in North 24-Parganas, Mission Hospital Coochbehar, Singur TCF in Hooghly, Jhargram Night Shelter Covid Hospital would also get some seats converted to the HDU.