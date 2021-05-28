Covid restrictions extended in Bengal till June 15: Mamata

Kolkata: The Bengal government on Thursday announced the extension of additional restrictions "with a stricter containment approach" to check the surge in Covid cases till June 15.



A set of relaxations for jute mills and construction workers have also been announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

It was initially imposed on May 15 for a fortnight till 6 pm on May 30. "It's a relief to see that the ongoing restrictions have helped in easing the situation a little. So, we have decided to extend it further till June 15," Banerjee said after announcing a set of relaxations.

It needs a mention that the number of Covid cases on Thursday dropped to 13,046 which was as high as 19,511 on May 15, when the additional restrictions were announced.

The jute mills will now be allowed to operate with 40 percent of workers in each shift. Though all industrial and manufacturing apart from those related to supplies of medical items, Covid protective equipment and oxygen cylinders continue to remain closed, the state government increased the number of manpower by 10 percent for jute mills with the high demand for gunny bags from Punjab.

Similarly, construction workers can be engaged if there is sufficient place for their stay at the site itself and they have been inoculated.

The restrictions on movement outside houses from 9 pm to 5 am, apart from emergency cases, will continue along with other curbs, including the suspension of all intra-state transport services, including inland water transport, local trains and Kolkata Metro.

The retail shops and vegetable markets will continue to remain open only for three hours a day — from 7 am to 10 am.

At the same time, Banerjee has directed to take steps so that vaccination of vegetable and fish sellers can be undertaken on a priority basis considering them as super-spreaders. Till date, the state government has ensured vaccination of 4 lakh people falling under the super-spreader category.

Despite Cyclone Yaas and its aftermath, the state Health department has become successful in giving vaccines to 1.23 lakh people in the past 24 hours.