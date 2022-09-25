Covid positivity rate in state drops to 4.26%

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection slightly dropped on Saturday with 314 new cases being detected while on Friday state saw 364 cases.



Bengal on Thursday registered 337 cases while on Wednesday the figure remained at 365.

According to the health department data, the positivity rate in the state dropped at 4.26 per cent on Saturday while on Friday the figure stood at 4.60 per cent. Positivity rate has doubled in the past three weeks. It stood at 2.29 per cent on September 1, while it jumped to 2.61 per cent on September 7. The figure jumped to 3.41 per cent on September 14.

Bengal has so far seen 21,12,872 Covid cases out of which around 20,88,425 people have been recovered. One Covid death was reported in the state on Saturday, unchanged from Friday's figure. The daily fatality stands at 1 for over a week now. Bengal has so far seen 21,495 Covid death tolls so far.

Around 7,366 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 26,471,724 sample tests so far till date. As many as 196 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.84 per cent on Saturday.