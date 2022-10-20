Covid positivity rate dips to 1.52%

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases dropped to 98 on Wednesday from what was registered at 116 on Tuesday.



Single-day Covid infection substantially dropped to 86 on Monday from what stood at 145 on Sunday. State on Saturday saw 173 fresh cases while on Friday the daily infection was registered at 166.

The Covid positivity rate dropped to 1.52 per cent on Wednesday from what remained at 1.75 per cent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 2.20 per cent on Monday. One Covid death was reported on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday's figure. Bengal has so far seen 21,525 Covid death tolls so far. Bengal has so far seen 21,17,207 Covid cases out of which around 20,94,372 people have been recovered.

Around 6,382 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 26,615,923 sample tests so far till date. As many as 103 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.92 per cent on Wednesday. Around 54 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 1,353 people are in home isolation. None is in Safe homes.