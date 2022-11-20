Covid: Active caseload in state declines to 183

Kolkata: Bengal registered 7 new Covid cases on Saturday whereas the total active cases in the state so far stands at 183.

This is the lowest daily Covid infection so far since the pandemic broke out. Only 8 fresh cases were reported on Friday. Covid situation in the state has much improved

in the past couple of weeks with daily infection consistently remaining below 20 in the past few weeks.

Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on Saturday. The Covid positivity rate on Saturday stood at 0.13 per cent.

State has seen 21,18,404 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,690 people have been recovered. Around 5,272 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. Bengal has so far seen 21,531 Covid death tolls so far.

About 26,780,046 Covid sample tests done till date.