Covid: About 3,912 tests done; 86 infected in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection substantially dropped to 86 on Monday from what stood at 145 on Sunday. The number of daily sample tests was on the lower side as only 3,912 samples were tested on Monday.

State on Saturday saw 173 fresh cases while on Friday the daily infection was registered at 166. The daily cases remained at 197 on Thursday.

The Covid positivity rate jumped to 2.20 per cent on Monday from 2.24 per cent on Sunday. The figure stood at 2.47 per cent on Saturday and 2.44 per cent on Friday.

One Covid death was reported on Monday, unchanged from Sunday's figure. Bengal has so far seen 21,523 Covid death tolls so far. Bengal has so far seen 21,17,090 Covid cases out of which around 20,94,176 people have been recovered.

Around 7,015 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 26,602,928 sample tests so far till date. As many as 111 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.92 per cent on Saturday. Around 44 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 1,347 people are in home isolation.