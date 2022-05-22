Covid: About 35 cases reported in a day, fatality rate stands at 1.05 %

KOLKATA: The number of daily Covid infected cases has dropped slightly on Sunday.



Around 35 infected cases have been reported on Sunday from what stood at 32 on Saturday. Covid infection rate in Bengal is on the lower side despite a rise in the number of daily sample tests recently. Earlier, the number of cases would have gone up in proportionate to the rise in daily sample tests.

It may be mentioned here that the number of Covid cases has been fluctuating in the state between 20-50 for the past couple of months.

The Covid positivity rate in Bengal slightly went up with a 0.35 per cent figure being registered on Sunday while on Saturday the figure stood at 0.25 percent. The figure had gone up with 0.67 per cent registered last Tuesday.

Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of six weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,512. State has so far registered 20,19,093 infected cases till Sunday. As many as 2,52,37,917 samples have been examined so far across the state.

No Covid death occurred on Sunday as well. Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid.

Around 359 people are currently in home isolation while only 19 are in hospitals. State on Sunday administered around 51,596 doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 72,432,297 first doses have been cumulatively administered so far in the state while 62,534,073 second doses have been applied.