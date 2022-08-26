Councillor's ideas for effective use of health centre's vacant land in Garfa area

Kolkata: Local councillor of ward 106 Arijit Das Thakur in the Garfa area has proposed to make effective use of the vacant land belonging to an auxiliary health centre in the area.



The councillor of Ward 106 had taken the matter to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in the month of July. Mayor Firhad Hakim had reportedly said that it will be discussed with Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh. The municipality has sent a letter to the Health department for the transfer of land. The KMC officials along with the Health department inspected the area during the first week of August.

The health centre exists in a dilapidated condition with the former staff residence in broken condition and the compound being covered in weeds. The councillor had recently put up posters in the area to inform people on steps that can be taken in case they witness someone taking part in anti-social activity in the health centre area. The poster reads: "If you see someone intoxicated and doing anti-social acts, call 100 and report to the police."

Thakur has assured the residents that appropriate action will be taken. Apart from that, the councillor has proposed a couple of projects to the Mayor. He has proposed a satellite medical centre, which will be run by the KMC, a water pumping station and beautification of the pond. The councillor has also requested modification of the functional compound of the health centre.

Prabit Sarkar, a resident of the area, said he has heard of stories of the time when the hospital was fully functional but has never personally seen it. "It has stayed like this for years. It will be nice to see the space being restored and made functional again."