Councillors hail CM's proposal to develop infra in minority-dominated slums

kolkata: Councillors welcomed Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's proposal to develop infrastructure of the minority dominated slums in various belts and hailed her plans to review Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) performance after six months to gauge the progress of the work and development.



"I whole heartedly support, welcome and appreciate decision of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She knows that what are the difficulties which are being faced by the slum dwellers. That is why she took this initiative," said Kaiser Jamil, who fought the KMC polls from Trinamool Congress ticket and won from ward number 60, after taking as councillor at the KMC headquarters on Friday.

He reiterated that many development works are required to be done in his constituency to remove waterlogging issues in the area.

Inspection of water logging areas (Anjuman Road and Cantopher Lane) has already been done by the engineers. The estimated cost of the work has been pegged at Rs 60 lakh.

Another estimation has been done but the tender has not been passed, to eradicate the water issues in the locality between Anjuman Road and AJC Bose.

According to Jamil, the drainage systems were installed based on the population during the British era.

Since then, the population has increased much more and the pipes being the same led to water logging issues.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee told the councillors from the Minority community to focus on development of slums in minority dominated areas. Development of toilets and sanitation systems is essential for better living conditions.

"Whatever Chief Minister Mamata Baenerjee has said we will try to take note of such issues. We will work on such issues in our constituency," said Faiz Ahmed Khan, councillor of ward number 66.