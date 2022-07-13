Cops to hold 'Hackathon', 10 participants to do internship under KP

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police is organising a competition called the Hackathon in collaboration with a private cyber security organisation to encourage ethical hacking and ensure a cyber crime free environment.

Top 10 participants of the competition will get a chance to do internship programme under Kolkata Police and work on real life projects which will help them to gather more knowledge. Sources informed that Kolkata Police may seek for technical expertise from the participants in future for investigation purposes. However the details of the cases will not be shared with them.

On Tuesday Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Harikumar Kusumakar said that the Hackathon will help the participants in their future endeavors. It will also spread awareness about different patterns of cyber crimes and educate ethical hackers about how to detect and prevent cyber crimes. The competition will be held on July 29 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. To participate, one has to apply through the Kolkata Police website and register himself or herself. But registering will be easy as a hidden code will be there which is essential for the registration.

Participants will also have to submit Rs 300 each to take part in the competition. Top three winners will be awarded with Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.