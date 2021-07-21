Cops remove 91 beacons from unauthorised vehicles in a day

KOLKATA: In a special drive to check the unauthorised use of beacon on cars, the Kolkata Traffic Police removed 91 beacons till Tuesday evening from vehicles, which were not entitled to use the same.



The drive was initiated from Sunday. At least 282 beacons have been removed from different cars in the past three days. On Sunday and Monday, the traffic police removed 70 and 121 beacons respectively from government cars. The Special Raid Section of the city traffic police along with officers from all 25 traffic guards have been engaged to stop the unauthorised use of beacons.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said there was an order of the state Transport department dated June 19, 2014 that contains "the list of high dignitaries, officers and providers of emergency services to use certain specific kinds of lights on vehicles in this state."

The Kolkata Traffic Police had sent the order to offices of all departments of the state government and its undertakings urging them to ensure that the norms are followed in terms of the use of beacon.

It was sent two weeks back before the special drive was taken up.

As per the state Transport department's June 2014 order, red beacon with a flasher on top front of the vehicles can be used in cars of the Governor, Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Speaker of Vidhan Sabha, Cabinet ministers of the state government, Leader of Opposition and Judges of the High Court.

Red beacons without flashers can be fitted on cars of ministers of state, Deputy Speaker, Kolkata's Mayor and Chief Secretary.

Blue light with flasher on top is allowed in vehicles of Parliamentary Secretaries, Advocate General, Additional Solicitor General, State Election Commissioner, West Bengal, Chairman of State Administrative Tribunal, Chairman of West Bengal Minorities Commission, Chairman of West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes and Chairman of West Bengal State Public Service Commission.

Vehicles escorting the dignitaries shall put blue lights without flashers.

Any dignitary or officer of any state designated as equivalent in rank, status and privileges of the stated dignitaries are also authorised to use the same.