Contai civic body corruption case: Soumendu quizzed for about 7 hrs

KOLKATA: Soumendu Adhikari, elder brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was grilled by the state police on Monday again for almost seven hours regarding the irregularities at the Contai Municipality.

Earlier on Saturday Soumendu was questioned for over 10 hours and was asked to appear on Monday again. It is alleged that when the irregularities had taken place, Soumendu was the Chairman of the Contai Municipality. He has been reportedly asked to appear again on Friday.

On Monday escorted by the Central force jawans and lawyer, Soumendu reached Contai police station in the morning. He has received protection from the Calcutta High Court saying that police can carry out a probe into alleged irregularities surfaced against him but he could not be arrested. He had been the Chairman of Contai municipality for two terms during the period several irregularities allegedly took place. Contai police stations registered several cases relating to multiple irregularities spotted by the state investigating agency. It was alleged that irregularities occurred during the construction of stalls in the crematorium, tarpaulin theft and also the misappropriation of Saradha funds.