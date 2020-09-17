Consumer Affairs dept sets up 6 new sub-divisional-level regional offices

Kolkata: In a drive to increase awareness of consumer rights among people, the state Consumer Affairs department has set up six new sub-divisional-level regional offices of directorate of consumer affairs and fair business practices on Wednesday.



Besides creating awareness, it will also help in protecting the interests of the consumers at large. Sadhan Pande, minister of the Consumer Affairs Department and Self Help Group and Self Employment Department, inaugurated the offices. The six new sub-divisional-level regional offices have been set up at Haldia in East Midnapore, Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Basirhat in North 24 Parganas, Uluberia in Howrah, Jangipur in Murshidabad and Chanchal in Malda. As many as 30 such offices are now spread across the state along with five circuit benches of the State Commission.

Setting up of the new offices has widened the network of the Consumer Affairs department and people no longer have to travel long distances in availing the facility.