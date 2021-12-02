'Conduct selection test for class X between Dec 13 & 24'

kolkata: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday brought out a notification, directing the heads of all educational institutions under its aegis to conduct the selection test for class X between December 13 and 24 .



The WBBSE has asked every school to prepare the question paper of their own and mention the name of the institution at the top of the question paper for the selection test of class X. Then the question papers of all recognised schools must be sent to the Board immediately after completion of each day of the examination through email to testpaperwbbse@gmail.com or by hand to the office of the deputy secretary (Academic) at Nivedita Bhavan in the head office of the Board at Salt Lake. This question papers will be selected and incorporated in the test paper and accordingly published by the WBBSE,

The question pattern of the Madhyamik examination 2022 must be followed in preparation of the question papers of the selection test for class X.

Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary Council that had directed all educational institutions under its aegis to hold theoretical Test examinations for class XII students by December 31 with 50 being the full marks has made slight modification.

The Council stated that test examinations for the two subjects Music and Visual Arts will be of 45 marks, Health & Physical Education will be of 40 marks while test examinations for subjects like Automobile, Construction, Electronics, Health Care, IT & ITES, Organised Retailing, Plumbing, Security, Tourism & Hospitality will be of 30 marks. For all other subjects the test examination will have 50 as full marks.