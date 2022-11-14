CM to unveil 5 statues of Birsa Munda from Jhargram

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present in Jhargram on November 15 (Tuesday) to celebrate the birthday of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.



Banerjee will unveil five statues of the tribal leader at five places virtually as a mark of tribute to Birsa Munda from a programme which will be held at Silda in Jhargram.

The five statues that will be unveiled include 4 in Junglemahal districts – at Silda in Jhargram, at Keshiary in West Midnapore, at Midnapore town, in Bankura and another at Madarihat in Alipurduar district which is dominated by tribal population. Banerjee will also distribute 1000 dhamsa, madol (traditional percussion instruments) among the tribals on the day.

In 2020, Banerjee declared a government holiday on November 15, the occasion of Birsa Munda's birthday to acknowledge his contribution to the freedom struggle of Bengal. A floral tribute is offered at the tribal leader's photograph at Nabanna.

Several programmes will also be held at the district level on the day as a mark of respect to Birsa Munda.

A seven feet statue of the tribal leader of the Munda community has earlier been installed at Bandwan in Purulia— another Junglemahal district.

Birsa Munda's slogan, "Let the kingdom of the queen be ended and our kingdom be established" had threatened the British Raj.

He had led the movement against the atrocities of the then British Government on the tribals. He had protested against the reign of terror which was unleashed by the British against the tribals.

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah during his visit to Bankura in November 2020 had garlanded the statue of a hunter mistaking it to be that of Birsa Munda. The sentiments of the tribal community were hurt by such an act by Shah who happens to be the Home minister.