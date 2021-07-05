CM mourns demise of Sultan Singh

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the demise of former TMC MLA and a retired IPS officer, Sultan Singh, on Sunday. She said his death would create a void in the world of politics and administration. She expressed her condolences to his family members and friends.

Singh passed away on Sunday at the age of 76. He was elected from Bally Assembly constituency in Howrah in 2011. Singh was the chairman of West Bengal Surface Transport Corporation. He took the initiative to develop the areas surrounding Bally.

Singh had served as the Superintendent of Police in Howrah in the early 1980s.