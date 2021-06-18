CM defers N Bengal tour

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has deferred her four-day tour of North Bengal, owing to the flood-like situation in the State.



"The Chief Minister was scheduled to arrive in North Bengal on a tour on June 26. I had a talk with her today. She has deferred her tour for the time being owing to her busy schedule in overseeing the flood like situation in the state along with the Pandemic," stated Gautam Deb, TMC leader and Chairman, Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

With incessant rainfall since Sunday the situation is grim in North Bengal too, stated Deb. Most of the rivers including the Kaljani river are in spate in North Bengal. "To add to the woes a Bhora Kotal (spring tide) is scheduled to take place in Kolkata and South Bengal around 26th June. The Chief Minister has always been leading from the front, whether in times of cyclone Amphan or Yass. So she has expressed desire to be present in Kolkata during that time," stated Deb.

He stated that on the Pandemic front, positive cases are on the decline. "There are certain restrictions still in place. The State Government has had a very proactive part to play in the control of the second wave. Hence when things are normal both on the Pandemic and the flood like situation front, the Chief Minister will definitely visit North Bengal. We are eager for her visit and to hear her," added Deb.