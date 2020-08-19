Classified docus related to Netaji should be published: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated that the classified documents related to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose should be published as people have the right to know about the "great son of the soil".



In a tweet on Tuesday, Banerjee stated: "On this day, in 1945, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose went on a flight from Taihoku Airport in Taiwan, only to disappear forever. We still do not know what happened to him. People have a right to know about the great son of the soil."

Many scholars and Netaji enthusiasts and admirers have brought out books claiming that no air crash took place on that day at Taihoku Airport. They further claimed that Netaji came to India in the mid-1950s and stayed for many years. To dispel this doubt, the publication of classified documents is essential.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had declassified several documents related to Netaji that were lying with the police. The files were declassified on September 18, 2015, in front of his family members. The declassified files have been displayed at the Kolkata Police Museum on APC Road, housed in the campus of the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (North). People from different walks of life and researchers visit the place to take a look at them.

On January 16, 1941 night, Netaji had left Kolkata at midnight and reached Gomoh in Bihar the next morning. From there he took a train and left the country.