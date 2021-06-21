Class XI annual exam: Deadline for submission of marks extended

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday extended the deadline for submission of all marks foils and answer scripts of class XI annual examinations of 2020 and directed the heads of institutions to preserve the same for a period of six months.

The earlier deadline for submission of answer scripts which was June 24 has been pushed back to June 28. A circular issued by the Council read: "Any marks foils or answer scripts may be asked for by the Council for review purpose within a time period of six months from the date of publication of Higher Secondary result, 2021."

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has already informed the heads of all institutions to send mark foils of class IX annual examinations by June 24.

The submission of marks of class XI should be done through the website of the Council.

"The Council wants to ensure that there is total transparency in the entire process and the concerned teachers involved in the preparation of marks foil get the requisite time for the exercise," a headmaster of a school in South 24-Parganas said.

The state government has already cancelled both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in view of the prevailing Corona situation in the state.

The WBCHSE has decided to segregate the theoretical marks into two parts by giving 40 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in Madhyamik examination and another 60 per cent weightage to the subject marks in class XI. In addition to this the students will also be judged by their score in practical examination and project work in Class XII.