Class X pupil succumbs to dengue in Kolkata

kolkata: A day after a 29-year-old woman died of dengue shock syndrome at a private hospital, another death caused due to the vector-borne disease was reported on Friday. The latest victim, Sayan Halder, was a student of Class X and resident of Dum Dum. He had been suffering from high fever since Saptami.



The patient's family consulted a local doctor after he complained of high fever and body aches.

The local doctor administered paracetamol and advised liquid food. The doctor also recommended several blood tests and the patient eventually tested positive for dengue. His health had turned critical since Nabami night.

He was admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. The patient died on Thursday night. According to hospital sources, the patient's health condition deteriorated rapidly.

It may be mentioned here that Archana Devi (29), a resident of Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh— who was on a tour of Bengal— died of dengue shock syndrome in a private hospital on Thursday.

She was admitted to the hospital on October 5 with high fever and low platelet count. Patient was declared dead around 9 am on Thursday.

Around 607 new confirmed cases have been detected across Bengal on Thursday. As many as 701 dengue patients have been undergoing treatment at various government hospitals.

Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Sidhartha Niyogi on Thursday said that around 4,678 dengue cases had been reported in the last one week.

The Health department has already opened control rooms in Swasthya Bhawan and the districts so that designated officers can keep a tab on dengue situations during the festive season. Hospital lab services were kept available throughout the Puja holidays. District control rooms will take care of any need of platelets in any hospital.

Meanwhile, health experts have pointed out that dengue cases may continue in the state till the middle of December. It will subside only after the temperature drops below a certain level.

The current humid weather condition, accompanied by scattered rainfall, is an ideal situation for dengue larvae to thrive.

The situation would improve only after the winter sets in, they stated.