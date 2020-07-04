Civic volunteer held for helping B'deshi woman reach India illegally

Kolkata: A civic volunteer working with a police station in Bengal's North 24-Parganas district was apprehended by the Border Security Force for allegedly assisting a Bangladeshi woman to cross over to India, a senior BSF official said on Friday.

A patrolling party of the BSF South Bengal intercepted a motorcycle carrying two persons, including a woman, in Swarupnagar area on Thursday evening, he said.

During interrogation, the two initially claimed that they are married. When asked to furnish their identities, the man, namely Pradip Biswas, stated that he is a civic volunteer and is posted at a local police station, the BSF official said. After the BSF personnel found Bangladeshi currency from the woman pillion-rider, the man tried to escape from the spot but was apprehended, the official said. The BSF personnel then contacted the local police and came to know that Biswas is posted at the Swarupnagar Police Station as a civic volunteer.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the family members of the woman had contacted Biswas seeking his help for crossing over from Bangladesh," the BSF official said. Her husband works in India, he said. The two have been handed over to the police for further investigation.