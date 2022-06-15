City zoo authorities to add extra inches to walls around enclosures

KOLKATA: Alipore Zoo authorities will implement temporary safety measures in seven days after a chimpanzee managed to sneak past the cage gate.



The Director of Alipore Zoological Garden Asis Kumar Samanta said that apart from adding extra inches to the wall surrounding the enclosure space, the authorities will also be adding fences.

To ensure that an incident like this does not repeat itself ever, the authorities will be adding net, which may take more time.

The chimpanzee, named Buri escaped when the zoo authorities had gone to feed him. Seeing the gate open, he managed to escape.

The incident took place at around 10:15 am on Monday.

The zoo authorities took immediate action and removed visitors from the premises while closing zoo gates to ensure that he does not escape outside.

The authorities brought him under control by tranquilizing him.

At the time of the incident, there were many visitors, including children. Luckily, no one got hurt.

Meanwhile, the Alipore zoo authorities have also brought changes in the diet of the animals as well as infrastructure to protect them from scorching heat.