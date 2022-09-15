City police to start online prosecution system from today at 4 traffic guards

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police is all set to implement the online traffic prosecution system through NIC e-Challan application in four traffic guards' jurisdiction from Thursday.



An e-court will also start functioning from Thursday at the Bankshall Court. Traffic Sergeants will also carry POS machine to accept fine payment through debit cards apart from cash.

In this new process, documents like driving license, registration certificate, pollution certificate, insurance and other tax related documents can be locked digitally during prosecution for violating traffic rules.

People are often found not carrying the physical copies of the documents. When the vehicle drivers or owners are stopped for violating traffic norms, police officers become helpless. If the offender fails to pay the fine on the spot, the only way left for the police is to seize the vehicle.

To ease this problem the NIC has developed an application styled as 'E-challan' where database of Sarathi

and Vahan has been incorporated. Last year trial of the said application was conducted in these four traffic guards.

But only a few traffic Sergeants were given the access to the e-challan database and prosecution system.

In this application, traffic police officers can check all the vehicle-related documents online. Police can also prosecute the offender by locking one of the documents digitally which will be treated as seized.

If the offender does not pay the fine amount, then it will be kept locked until he or she clears the dues.

If the fine amount is not paid within 15 days then the case will be transferred to the e-court.

Later, the case will be heard and disposed of online by the court.

The echallan system will be implemented in other traffic guards under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police in phases.