City of Joy takes on Basanti hue as students celebrate Saraswati Puja with gusto

Kolkata: Saraswati Puja was held in the city with great enthusiasm on Wednesday. It was the first day of the puja and two almanacs have mentioned that the puja can be held either on January 29 or on 30.



The state government, meanwhile, has given employees a three-day leave for Saraswati puja.

The puja was held in most of the educational institutions on Wednesday, including Nabadisha School where street children are imparted education at Jorabagan traffic guard.

The puja will be held at Belur Math and most of the households on Thursday.

As the occasion is called Basant Panchami, many girls wore Basanti (a shade of yellow) colured sarees to take part in the puja in their respective educational institutions.

The puja was also celebrated in the houses of renowned artistes. Pandit Ajay Chakraborty held a puja on the premises of Shrutinandan, where he chanted the mantras along with his students.

Saraswati puja was also held in the house of noted vocalist Haimanti Shulka. Musical instruments were placed in front of the idol. It was held in the house of Tollywood actor Indrani Halder as well.

Meanwhile, the students of some colleges put up posters demanding withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), using the puja platform.

Lake Kalibari also organised the puja, where along with goddess Saraswati the images of Lord Krishna and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu were worshipped as well.