CID sleuths question BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana's daughter

KOLKATA: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials on Friday questioned the daughter of Bankura BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana in connection with the AIIMS recruitment scam case.



It was alleged that Dana had used his influence to arrange job for his daughter in the AIIMS Kalyani.

A resident of Murshidabad had lodged a complaint in this regard following which CID took over the investigation. Dana's daughter and BJP MLA of Chakdah, Bankim Chandra Ghosh's daughter-in-law were summoned by the CID for interrogation, which they had skipped.

Following that, on Wednesday a four-member CID team went to Bankim's house. But none of them were at home.

On Friday, CID team went to Dana's house and questioned his daughter for almost two-and-a-half hours.

It may be mentioned that an FIR was filed based on the complaint lodged by job aspirant Sariful Islam on May 20 at the Kalyani Police Station naming Union minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, MP Jagannath Sarkar, MLA of Chakdah, Bankim Chandra Ghosh, MLA of Bankura, Niladri Sekhar Dana and four others.

Police registered an FIR on charges under Section 420 (Cheating), 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust), 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to sources, the complainant alleged that the BJP leaders misused their position to arrange jobs for people close to them at Kalyani AIIMS.

The Director of AIIMS Kalyani, Ramji Singh is one of the accused persons in the FIR filed in the case.