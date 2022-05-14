CID raids 3 call centres & offices, nabs 20 for duping people

KOLKATA: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted raids in three call centres and offices in Kolkata on Thursday and arrested 20 people for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of recovering expired insurance policies, opening new insurance policies, arranging loans and installation of mobile phone towers.



A case was registered during February this year at the Kenda police station of Purulia for allegedly duping a man worth more than Rs 39 lakh. The case was later taken over by the CID. The accused persons were produced at the Purulia court on Friday and have been remanded to police custody for 14days.

According to sources, on February 17, a man identified as Chittaranjan Mahato lodged a complaint at the Kenda police station alleging that he was duped by unknown people worth more than Rs 39 lakh on the pretext of mobile phone tower installation and buying new insurance policies.

During the initial probe, cops tried to track the callers. As a good amount of money was cheated, the investigation of the case was taken up by the CID. Mahato alleged that he was called by the fraudsters for the first time during October in 2013. That time the caller gave him a proposal to install a mobile phone tower on his land against a good amount of money. The caller also proposed to arrange a job for Mahato's son as well.

After Mahato agreed, a man went to his house and collected documents such as land deed, Aadhar card, voter card and others. Also the man demanded Rs one lakh. But later asked Mahato to give a few blank cheques as they will withdraw the money as and when needed.

Later using those cheques several lakhs of rupees were withdrawn. Also the fraudsters used the cheques to open new insurance policies as well. Mahato claimed that he was still getting calls by the accused person demanding more money in order to receive the money from the insurance policies. During probe, cops found that the fraudulent activities were being carried out from three offices and call centres located at the third floor of Martin Burn building in Hare Street, second floor of a commercial building in Bowbazar area and another office in Shakespeare Sarani area. Police have seized a huge number of fake documents, notebooks, registers, diaries, rent/lease agreement papers, mobile Phones, SIM cards, laptops, a car and Rs.30 lakh cash.