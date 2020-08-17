Children's magazine launched

Kolkata: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Power minister inaugurated a children's magazine 'Chotoder Desktop' on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

The aim of the magazine is to promote creative thinking of children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The magazine contains poems, narratives and paintings all done by the children. The editor of the magazine is Rajashri Chatterjee and there are two kinds in the editorial team, Sreeja Chatterjee and Prajita Banerjee. Prasun Basu is the cover designer while Jayati Chatterjee is the visual designer. Chidren from 20 schools from Bengal have contributed in the first issue. Children from Mumbai and Delhi have also contributed in the inaugural issue.