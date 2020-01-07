Charred body of 17-year-old girl found in Bengal, 3 arrested
Balurghat (WB): Charred body of a 17- year-old girl was found under a culvert in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district, police said on Tuesday.
The victim's family alleged that she was gang-raped and then set ablaze.
The charred body of the girl with injury marks was found under a culvert in Kumarganj area on Monday, district Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta said.
Three persons suspected to be involved in the incident have been arrested, he said.
"We could only say whether she was raped or not after getting the post-mortem report," Dutta said.
The victim's brother said she went missing on the way to a nearby shop on Sunday afternoon.
Local BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar warned of a major agitation if the culprits were not brought to book.
Terming the incident unfortunate, Kumarganj TMC MLA Toraf Hossain Mandal demanded an impartial probe.
A woman's charred body was found in a mango orchard in Malda district in December last year, days after a similar incident occurred in Hyderabad leading to a nationwide uproar over women safety.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kolkata students intensify protest against JNU violence7 Jan 2020 12:14 PM GMT
4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22 at...7 Jan 2020 11:49 AM GMT
Cong may promise pollution-free Delhi7 Jan 2020 11:46 AM GMT
Fire at Russia greenhouse farm kills 8 people; 1 injured7 Jan 2020 11:38 AM GMT
3 held with Rs 57 lakh unaccounted cash in Jaipur7 Jan 2020 11:37 AM GMT