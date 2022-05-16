Chaos during Ahir protest, police lodges FIRs for ruckus on road
Gurugram: Chaos prevailed on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway for several hours on Sunday as members of the Ahir community blocked it demanding that a regiment in the Army be named after the community.
Police also lodged two FIRs against unknown people for creating ruckus on the road. Police Commissioner Kala Kala Ramachandran said the FIRs have been lodged at the Shivaji Nagar and Civil Lines police stations.
According to police, some of the protesters smashed windowpanes of a car as it came in their way despite its driver requesting them to let her pass. She was stopped on the service lane of Rajiv Chowk.
The rally had started from Kherki Daula. Though police had planned diversions for the rally, the protesters took over almost the entire expressway.
Young protesters were seen doing stunts on bikes.
"Nobody is listening to us. We have not received any government representative who has the authority to confirm anything. Our youth is in rage. We will continue the protest till our demand is not met, "said Sube Singh Bohra, one of the protesters.
The protesters also submitted to the administration a memorandum addressed to president, prime minister, defence minister and the Army chief.
"We have waited enough and can't wait anymore," said Manoj Mokalwas, member of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which is spearheading the protest. The Morcha has been protesting since February demanding the creation of an Ahir Regiment in the Army.
