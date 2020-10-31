Changes proposed in Tajpur draft bid

Kolkata: The Committee of Secretaries proposed changes in the draft bid for the Tajpur Port that the state government will develop in East Midnapore.



Sources said the committee will hold another meeting following changes made in the draft to give a concrete shape to the same. It would take another month or so to prepare the final draft bid as many departments including Finance, Land and Land Reforms, etc are involved in it.

A draft bid was prepared that was read by the members of the committee of secretaries headed by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay in the meeting held at Nabanna on Saturday.

The state government has decided to build the port of its own after the Centre had shown reluctance despite agreeing initially.

It was in December 2017 that the Mamata Banerjee government had decided to give 74 per cent stake of the proposed deep-sea port at Tajpur to the Centre only after the latter agreed to construct an iron bridge across Muriganga river to connect Sagar Island with the mainland in South 24-Parganas.