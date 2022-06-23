Chairman of SSC asked to appear before HC

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed SSC Chairman Sidhartha Majumdar to appear before the court within 10.30 am on Thursday. The Calcutta Court summoned Majumdar in connection with the recruitment of Geography teachers in IX-X level.

It was said that irregularities have been found in connection with the recruitment of Geography teachers in 2016. It was alleged one Tanmay Sinha was at the fourth position in the merit list but he did not get an employment. Those who were on the bottom of the merit list had allegedly got employment. Sinha had filed a case at the Calcutta High Court in this regard.

The court had sought a report in this regard but the SSC had failed to submit a report to the court within the stipulated time.