Centre working with West Bengal to implement NEP in state: Pradhan
Kolkata: The Centre is working with the West Bengal government to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) in the state, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.
Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said the Centre and the state government were holding regular talks and if there is any gap, they are ironing those out.
"I am not sure for what reason one will be against the NEP 2020. It is employment-generating, modern and contemporary. In the last two years, we got great feedback from all stakeholders," he said on Saturday, when asked about certain issues raised by the West Bengal government.
The state government recently formed a 10-member committee to examine NEP, and assess the need for a state-level policy on education.
State Education Minister Bratya Basu had said that the committee will scrutinise various aspects of the policy.
The state will then formulate its response to the NEP as education is on the concurrent list, Basu had said.
Meanwhile, Pradhan praised CBSE authorities for successfully conducting the classes 10 and 12 board exams in offline mode after two years, and publishing the results within 45 days.
"I am also happy with the results that girls outperformed boys in both classes 10 and 12," he said.
