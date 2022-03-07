Centre withdraws security cover of BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar

Kolkata: The Centre has withdrawn the security cover of Jagannath Sarkar, BJP MP from Ranaghat. The sudden decision by the Centre to withdraw the security cover has miffed Sarkar. He said that the decision was unfortunate. He was not informed about the withdrawal of security cover. It was done all of a sudden, said Sarkar. He also wrote to the Union Home Ministry in this regard.

He used to get four Central Force jawans as his personal security. He also said that the Centre will be responsible if anything happens to him.

The sudden withdrawal of the security forces had triggered speculations among the political parties. After the incident the state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said that they on behalf of the party would talk to the Union Home Ministry so that the security cover can be restored. Majumdar claimed that Centre examines the necessity of security personnel of a political leader from time to time on the basis of which they take the final decision.

It may be mentioned here that BJP suffered a major setback in the recent concluded civic bodies election in Nadia. Out of ten municipalities the BJP managed to get only 5 wards in four municipalities. The party has only managed to win one ward under Ranaghat municipality.