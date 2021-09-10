Central security of 61 BJP MLAs to be withdrawn, state 'told' to take over

Kolkata: The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to withdraw Central security provided to 61 BJP MLAs and leaders in Bengal leaving it on the prerogative of the state government to provide them security coverage.



The Bengal government, however, is yet to receive any letter or communication from the Centre in this regard.

Sources said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Amit Shah 'communicated' to the state government about its decision of withdrawing Central security of the 61 BJP MLAs and leaders, including MP Arjun Singh and actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty.

The decision of withdrawal was taken only after assessing the security arrangement and necessary discussions with the concerned Central agencies. Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are in charge of the security of most of the 61 leaders.

Subsequently, it was decided to communicate with the state government to engage police for security coverage of BJP leaders, including MP Arjun Singh, MP Saumitra Khan, MP Jyortirmay Mahato, BJP leader Bharti Ghosh and BJP's South 24-Parganas president Abhijit Das.

When contacted, a senior state government officer said neither any email has been received nor any letter has reached the state government in this regard. As a result, it is not possible for the state government to pass any comment without getting any formal communication in this regard.

Several among these 61 leaders already have security cover comprising personnel from the CISF and CRPF, accorded in the wake of post-poll violence and the victory of Trinamool Congress in the state elections this year.