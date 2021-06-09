CBI sought to bypass state Assembly, says Singhvi

KOLKATA: Claiming that the sanction to prosecute the leaders arrested in Narada sting case was sought by CBI from Bengal Governor between swearing-in ceremonies of the Chief Minister (CM) and the Cabinet, defense counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday remarked in the court—during the hearing of Narada case— that in future no CM would make the mistake of swearing-in before her Cabinet because some 'misguided soul' would interpret the situation as 'Constitutional vacuum'



Responding to Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta—who is representing the CBI in the Calcutta High Court—Singhvi said: "This whole case reeks of malice. Sanction was sought by CBI between swearing of new CM and swearing of cabinet. Either someone did no research or did extra research."

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the defense counsel, submitted that FIR was filed against the four accused in 2017. In January 2021, application for sanction was moved by CBI. On May 5, 2021 new Chief Minister was sworn-in. On May 7, 2021 Governor granted sanction for prosecution of the accused leaders. On May 10, 2021 a new Cabinet was sworn-in. The four persons were arrested and a charge sheet was filed on May 17, 2021. "They (CBI) sought to bypass the Legislative Assembly. This is complete shallowness. It makes out case for legal malice. This whole thing is a façade," Singhvi argued. When the defense counsel Singhvi proceeded to read the affidavit Solicitor General (SG) of India Tushar Mehta objected. He pointed out that affidavit came after 20 days of incident and is sworn by person who had no knowledge of what happened at the CBI office.

"In transfer case, we can't go into merits of case. Question before us is of vitiation. We are today concerned with whether court proceedings were vitiated. Sanction issue is pending before Special Court," said Justice Sen. The five-judge Bench will continue the hearing at 11. 45 am on Wednesday.