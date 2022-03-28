CBI names 21 persons as accused in Bogtui case FIR

kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Sunday mentioned names of 21 people as accused in the Bogtui arson case FIR.



On Sunday, the forensic experts again visited the gutted houses along with the CBI officials.

They also found two burnt motorcycles, an iron rod and a sharp weapon from one of the gutted houses which may have been used to assault the victims before setting the houses on fire.

CBI officials on Sunday also talked with the family members of the victims and recorded their statements. Later, the team went to the Rampurhat hospital and talked with the injured persons. Sleuths also sought the documents containing the treatment details as well.

CBI has also took over the custody of the arrested persons from the police and started interrogating them. Prime accused Anarul Hossain is being grilled by the CBI.

Meanwhile, the CBI team investigating the Bogtui arson case has been given CRPF cover. The team is camping at the government guest houses in Rampurhat.