CBI examines Abhishek's sister-in-law in coal theft case; Rujira responds to notice

Kolkata: A team of CBI visited the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir on Monday to examine her in connection with the coal pilferage case, officials



said.

Two woman officers of the CBI examined Gambhir for nearly three hours at her residence off Eastern Metropolitan Bypass after a notice was served to her on Sunday,

they said.

The officers of the CBI's anti-corruption branch sought to ascertain her financial accounts,

sources said.

Gambhir is the sister of Abhishek's wife Rujira Banerjee who told the CBI earlier in the day that she will be available for examination in connection with the case at her residence in Harish Mukherjee Road between 11 am to 3 pm on

February 23.

"Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e. 23 February, 2021," she said in her letter to the CBI.

"You are requested to kindly inform me your schedule," she said.