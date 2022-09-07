Cattle scam: CBI quizzes Anubrata Mondal in jail

kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday at the Asansol correctional home in connection with the cattle smuggling case investigation.



The CBI team also questioned Anubrata's bodyguard Saigal Hossain who is lodged at the same correctional home.

On Tuesday morning Anubrata's chartered accountant Manish Kothari was interrogated on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the Nizam palace.

Sources informed that Kothari has been questioned about the documents relating to the properties belong to Anubrata's daughter Sukanya Mondal.

Anubrata will be produced at the Special CBI court in Asansol on Wednesday.